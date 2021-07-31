Woman accused of lewd conduct with teen boys in Rexburg

REXBURG — An Dietrich woman is behind bars after allegedly having sexual relations with two underage Rexburg boys.

Breanna Marie Havelange, 23, is charged with two felony counts of sex abuse of a minor and two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor. Prosecutors charged Havelange on July 15 after she confessed to Rexburg Police investigators about having sexual relations with a 14- or 15-year-old teenager in the fall of 2019.

An affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com shows in July 2020, a Rexburg Police detective learned of possible sexual contact between a teenager and Havelange. Investigators spoke with the victim, who described three encounters where he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with Havelange.

Police asked Havelange about the incidents. She said while previously attending Brigham Young University-Idaho, she lived in Rexburg and was introduced to the teen. Havelange also described three instances where she allegedly had sexual intercourse with the teen, according to the probable cause.

In June, investigators were also notified that another teen disclosed having sexual relations with Havelange when he was between 13- and 15-years-old. Havelange would have been 20 to 22 years old during the time of those alleged sexual encounters.

Havelange was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday.

Although Havelange is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Havelange is scheduled for Aug. 11.