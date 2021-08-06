A 110-year tradition continues at the War Bonnet Round Up

IDAHO FALLS — A brief downpour and accompanying thunderstorm did not stop the action during the first night of the War Bonnet Round Up in Idaho Falls.

With 2021 marking the 110th year of the War Bonnet Round Up, it keeps the namesake of being Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo. Thousands of rodeo fans took to the recently upgraded stands at Sandy Downs to watch the over 450 cowboys and cowgirls compete in events like barrel racing, bronc riding, roping and bull riding.

The War Bonnet Round Up’s history and $56,250 in prize money attracts top-level talent on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. From the world-known Wright family who ride the saddle bronc to local up-and-coming bull riders like Pete Bradshaw — they all have a chance to take home prize winnings.

“It’s a show. It’s fun, its entertainment, and the more fans the more we (cowboys and cowgirls) like it and the better we perform,” Bradshaw tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Bradshaw, a Challis native, was the only bull rider to get on the leaderboard Thursday night, staying on the bull Mailbox Slayer for eight seconds. Bradshaw called it the “longest” and “wildest’ eight seconds of a rider’s life that takes true mental preparation as he steps into the chute.

“I try to keep my mind pretty blank,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t think about anything. It might sound a little funny, but it works for me.”

Results from the first night of the rodeo can be found on the PRCA website.

Competition at the War Bonnet Round Up continues Friday and Saturday night. Gates open each night at 4:30 p.m. with pre-rodeo events at 6 p.m. and the PRCA rodeo at 7 p.m.

War Bonnet Round Up tickets for children 3 to 10 are $10. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets for Friday are $20 and Saturday is $25. Military and veteran discounts are available. Prices are for tickets purchased in advance.

Ticket sales at the gate will have an additional cost. You can learn more on how to purchase tickets here.

