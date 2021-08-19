American Falls bar offering $100 tab to Afghanistan campaign veterans

AMERICAN FALLS — Shooter’s Tavern, in American Falls, is thanking all military veterans who served in Afghanistan with a $100 bar tab.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, owner Jesse Johnston invited all Afghanistan campaign veterans for drinks and conversation.

“In light of the recent events that have unfolded in Afghanistan I would like to tell ALL Afghanistan Veterans (OEF) that I appreciate their service and what they’ve done not only for our country but for the people of Afghanistan,” the post reads. “You did your duty and served with HONOR! You kept the enemy on their toes and in THEIR backyard for two decades and I’m proud as hell to have served with many of you.”

Johnston, a U.S. Army veteran who served for 13 years with the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, told EastIdahoNews.com that both the tavern and Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ food truck regularly provide 20% off to all veterans, active duty service members, police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel.

“Since our inception, we have done a ton for our veterans, active-duty troops serving abroad, and various charity organizations,” he said. “I’m a 100% disabled combat vet, and I run these businesses strictly as something to keep me busy as well as a platform for me to give back.”

Shooter’s Tavern has been open for nearly three years, while the barbecue food truck has been in operation for nearly one year.

The tavern is located at 258 Idaho Street, in American Falls. And the food truck’s daily locations can be found on its business Facebook page.

Courtesy Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ Facebook

In order to receive the $100 bar tab, which will be good through the end of August, service members and veterans must show a copy of their DD-214 with an Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon.

“Come in, have a drink on us, and enjoy some good conversation with other veterans,” the Facebook post reads. “Your service was not in vain.”

Courtesy Shooter’s Tavern Facebook