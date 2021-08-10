Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti is seeking reelection

AMMON — Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti announced Tuesday that he is seeking reelection this fall.

If elected this would be Coletti’s second term in office. He was initially elected in 2017, after serving two terms on the Ammon City Council.

“I really feel like we’ve been able to accomplish some good things,” Coletti told EastIdahoNews.com. “When I started four years ago, I really wanted to focus on issues of infrastructure.”

Since serving his first term as mayor, Coletti says he has helped expand a fiber-optic internet project, revamped the city’s water system and worked with the Idaho Legislature to better fund smaller cities with sales tax revenue.

“I just feel like there is still good work to do and I’d like to be part of it,” Coletti says.

If he retains his office, Coletti says in his next term, he wants to have the sewer program transition from a wastewater authority to a wastewater sewer district through an upcoming ballot measure. He also wants to work on more infrastructure projects such as roads and responsible city growth.

“(I want to) make sure we continue to enhance the feel of Ammon. The hometown feel, the friendly feel, the service-oriented feel,” Coletti says.

In addition to the infrastructure projects, Coletti says he also wants to support community-led efforts to build a new pool to replace the aging one at McCowin Park.

“I love being part of helping good things to happen, like the person who calls me about some sidewalks that need to be repaired and just jumping on it and getting them repaired as fast as I can,” Coletti says.

Coletti works full-time as an attorney in Idaho Falls when not working as the mayor of Ammon. He grew up in northern Utah and eastern Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School.

He attended Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) before serving a Latter-day Saint mission in Seoul, South Korea. He then attended Brigham Young University, followed by law school at the University of Connecticut while serving in the Army National Guard.

Candidates for city offices can file to run starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 23. The deadline to enter the races is 5 p.m. Sept. 3, when all candidates must have filed paperwork with their respective city clerks.

Thus far, no other candidates have announced their intention to run against Coletti.