Biz Buzz: Mobile hatchet-throwing business wants to be at your next party

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New business wants to help you have fun with a hatchet-throwing party

A bull’s eye at Teton Hatchet House | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Many people are familiar with the phrase “bury the hatchet.” A new business wants you to get together and throw hatchets for fun instead.

Tony Blakeslee is the owner of Teton Hatchet House, a mobile hatchet-throwing venue. Blakeslee tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s a fully-enclosed trailer with targets that can be set up at your home for any occasion to practice your ax-throwing skills.

It also includes plastic targets for the kids, cornhole and a Connect Four game. See what it’s like in the video player above.

Blakeslee started taking reservations about two weeks ago, and he says customers have been enjoying it.

“We’re doing a lot of youth activities right now,” Blakeslee says. “We’ve already got some weddings and family reunions booked up. On Friday the 13th, we’re going to a party in Rigby for some county employees.”

Blakeslee says hatchet-throwing is an activity that helps build confidence in others and he enjoys watching others get excited when they figure out how to do it.

“We went to a couple youth camps … and at first the kids are a little frustrated because it’s not the easiest thing to do,” says Blakeslee. “We work with them and coach them, and it was amazing to watch the reactions. It’s priceless.”

Blakeslee says he and his family have always enjoyed throwing axes, but the ax-throwing venues they’d go to were always packed. In response, Blakeslee made some targets for them to use in their backyard and it eventually turned into something they’d do in their cul-de-sac with friends and neighbors. Over time, he thought it could be a fun way to make money for parties and other occasions.

“There’s nothing like it in eastern Idaho,” says Blakeslee.

Right now, Teton Hatchet House is a side venture for Blakeslee, who works full-time at Sam’s Club in Idaho Falls. It’s also a way for him to teach his kids about running a business and budgeting their money. He’s got two more trailers in case the demand for his business grows and he’s open to the possibility of opening a brick-and-mortar store in the future.

He’s looking forward to booking more customers and seeing how they respond to it.

The cost of booking a hatchet-throwing party is $350 for two hours and $100 for each additional hour. Visit the Facebook page to make a reservation or call (208) 403-5807.

