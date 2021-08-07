Dozens gather for motorcycle ride to support family of missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND (KIVI) — On Friday, dozens of motorcycle riders arrived at Fruitland Community Park to pray that missing five-year-old Michael Vaughan will be found.

“We put together a motorcycle ride tonight for awareness and support for the Michael Vaughan’s family. (He’s) also known as “monkey”. We are part of the motorcycle community, when tragedy strikes, when something heavy happens the motorcycle community comes together,” said Brooke Curtis, one of the organizers for the motorcycle ride.

Curtis said many riders across the Treasure Valley came to support the family.

“We thought (we’d) get 10 or 15 bikes together to ride by and let them know that they’re supported by the motorcycle community. We all want their son home just as much as they do. We thought it might be a nice gesture for them. It might not be helpful to the investigation or anything like that but it’s helpful to them as a family to see that support around them,” Curtis said.

Riders also decked out their rides with blue ribbons, which represent Vaughn’s favorite color. The cause was something Paula Briese did not want to miss.

“Whatever we can do, doesn’t matter. Whatever needs to be done, needs to be done. The little boy’s got to come home,” Briese said.

The City of Fruitland is sharing a new webpage to help the public track accurate information about the search for Vaughan.

Fruitland police say there has been exhaustive ongoing search efforts, including a pond search by the Ada County Sheriff’s Dive Team that has yet to find the boy.

After holding a prayer, the motorcycle group made their way to ride by Vaughan’s family home to show unity and support.

“This community has been hit in a multitude of ways. I’ve seen these businesses come, support searchers, law enforcement, EMTs, they all come together,” Curtis said.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Payette County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip anonymously through crime-stoppers. You can also find a link to the new Michael Vaughan website, where you can email tips on the city of Fruitland’s website.