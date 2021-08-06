Gov. Little launches cybersecurity task force

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that he had launched a cybersecurity task force with a special focus on elections security.

At a news conference at the Idaho National Laboratory, Little said the task force would provide recommendations to improve business, government and personal cybersecurity defenses and “enhance the educational pipeline for cybersecurity workforce needs.”

“Through the Idaho National Laboratory, the state of Idaho is home to unique and world-leading capabilities in countering cyber-attacks and engineering solutions to the cybersecurity challenges facing our state and nation. We’ll need increased resources, partnerships and active collaboration between a broad range of organizations to successfully protect from ever-growing cybersecurity threats, and I’m confident my Cybersecurity Task Force is up to the task,” Little said.

In addition, Little has directed the task force to examine and propose new ways to ensure Idaho’s election infrastructure remains secure, transparent and resilient from new and evolving threats.

“Fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan. I appreciate longtime Secretary of State Ben Ysursa for his participation on my task force,” said Little.

In addition to Ysursa, the 19-member task force includes people from the Idaho National Laboratory, National and Homeland security, Idaho Power, Boise State University, Idaho House of Representatives, and the private sector. The task force will explore opportunities to raise awareness and educate potential victims of cybersecurity threats, including citizens, businesses, critical infrastructure, and state and local government.

The task force plans to meet four times between August and November this year. They will provide a set of recommendations to the governor in early 2022.

To see who is on the task force team and to learn about upcoming meetings, click here.