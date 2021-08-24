Idaho Beer Week gets underway ahead of annual Beer Fest this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to pour a glass and raise it up because it’s a week-long celebration for beer.

Leading up to the 26th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest event held this Saturday, there will be nonstop events every night this week. Monday marks day one of Idaho Beer week, for which Governor Brad Little issued a proclamation.

Each night until Aug. 28, there will be numerous tap takeovers at various locations. Click here to view the locations.

Then on Saturday, Beer Fest is making a comeback after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That to me, is the most exciting thing (that we are back this year). I get all kinds of emails from people saying they are super excited or they are pumped and the breweries are excited too. It’s just the level of excitement. I don’t ever remember it being like this. Several of them have told us it’s their Christmas!” says Lisa Smith, director of the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.

Smith says they plan to have over 100 breweries at the event along with live music, food vendors, a raffle and silent auction.

“Breweries from Oregon, all over Idaho, Utah and Washington state. Quite a drive for some of them. We really appreciate them donating their time. There will be everything from peanut butter stout to classic pale ales, several fruited options. There’s plenty of room. We have the bands, people are dancing. They are talking with their friends, they are sampling beers that they may not be able to get where they live. It’s just really low-key and a lot of fun,” she says.

Beer Fest normally brings 4,000 to 5,000 people.

It will be held at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. Regular admission is $40 and a designated driver ticket is $10. Gates will open at noon. Tickets are not sold at the gate and should be purchased online. Smith says people need to be 21 to attend and have a valid photo I.D.

This popular event is 100% powered by volunteers. The proceeds benefit local charities like Breaking Boundaries, Hospice of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, and the United States Submarine Veterans.

Click here for more information about the event and to buy tickets.