Local man gets jail time and probation for child pornography charge

BLACKFOOT — A judge ordered a man to spend 60 days in jail followed by a lengthy term of probation for having child pornography.

Seth Aaron Campbell, 21, received an eight-year term of probation Monday after District Judge Darren Simpson opted to suspend an underlying five to 10-year prison sentence. If Campbell fails his probation he may have to serve that prison sentence.

Campbell previously pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for the plea, Bingham County prosecutors dropped two additional felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Charging documents indicate Blackfoot Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Campbell after his phone uploaded to a cloud service three pornographic images of prepubescent girls. Investigators went to Campbell’s home in June 2020 and investigators said he began shaking and asked if he was under arrest.

Investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit that Campbell said he had problems in the past with being addicted to child pornography. Campbell said he tried “to let it go and just can’t.” Campbell also talked about he knew the addiction would catch up with him someday.

In addition to the time on probation, Simpson ordered Campbell to complete 200 hours of community service and undergo sex offender treatment. Campbell must also pay a $1,500 fine.