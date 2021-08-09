Man arrested after woman is found stabbed in local neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS —- A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman Saturday night.

Deputy reports show dispatchers received 911 calls around 11 p.m. The caller reported a woman bleeding from a stab wound on Nassau Drive.

Emergency responders arrived and found a woman bleeding from her torso. She was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies learned Anibel N. Lazo-Lopez, 42, allegedly stabbed the woman he was in a relationship with before running to a house on Wilson Drive.

Shortly after deputies found Lazo-Lopez near the house and they took him into custody. Lazo-Lopez had obvious injuries from a fight prior to his arrest.

Deputies found the pocket knife reportedly used to stab the woman on a nearby lawn, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

When authorities spoke to Lazo-Lopez, he told them he got into an argument with the victim. He accused the victim of cheating on him with another man before stabbing her, according to charging documents.

Once the victim arrived in EIRMC, she underwent surgery and is expected to survive, according to court documents.

Lazo-Lopez was also taken to EIRMC before being booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury.

Although Lazo-Lopez is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lazo-Lopez is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday. His mug shot was not available as of Monday afternoon.