Man sentenced for sending nude photo of woman to others and threatening to kill her

IDAHO FALLS — A Boise man has been sentenced for sending nude photos of a woman to others, and telling her he had hired a hitman to kill her and other people she knew.

Javier Escobedo-Padilla, 40, received between six months and five-years behind bars after pleading guilty to felony voyeurism, felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor second-degree stalking. According to court records, six months of the sentence is to be served at the Bonneville County Jail before a determination on serving additional prison time is made.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bonneville County prosecutors, a felony first-degree stalking charge was amended to the misdemeanor second degree-stalking charge.

Authorities arrested Escobedo-Padilla in January after a woman filed a harassment complaint with the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Officers reviewed Facebook messages Escobedo-Padilla sent to three people threatening to burn their homes down or kill them. He also sent nude photos of the victim to those people.

At one point, police say Escobedo-Padilla sent messages that he hired someone to kill them, according to court documents.

The victim received a text message of a screenshot from Escobedo-Padilla showing he sent her nude photo to another woman. Investigators contacted the woman, who is also a victim in an aggravated assault case against Escobedo-Padilla in Clark County.

RELATED | Police say man sent nude photos of woman to others and made threats to kill her

The Clark County woman told Idaho Falls police she got a friend request from Escobedo-Padilla, a man she did not personally know. Shortly after accepting the friend request, the woman said Escobedo-Padilla sent her the nude photo of the victim. He allegedly demanded she post it on social media and call the victim a derogatory name.

When the woman refused, Escobedo-Padilla is reported to have threatened the woman and her family with death, according to court documents. Authorities in Clark County charged Escobedo-Padilla with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor telephone harassment. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the felony charge and a judge placed Escobedo-Padilla on two years of probation.

Escobedo-Padilla would also come to Idaho Falls to stalk the Bonneville County woman who reported the harassment to Idaho Falls Police. After stealing the victim’s phone, police reports show Escobedo-Padilla lured the woman to Fort Hall after posting a nude photo of her on her own Facebook story. In Fort Hall, the woman reported being threatened by Escobedo-Padilla.

Escobedo-Padilla allegedly kept texting the victim threats to kill her if she reported him to police, according to court documents.

The threats stopped when Clark County booked him into jail. He spent 56 days there before being placed on probation. When placed on probation Bonneville County authorities brought him to Idaho Falls on the additional charges.

In addition to the time behind bars, court records show District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Escobedo-Padilla to pay $3,148 in fees and fines.