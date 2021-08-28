Man who ran away from crash in January sentenced

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury crash has been sentenced.

Renato Martinez, 23, accepted a plea agreement in June. District Court Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced him Thursday to a minimum of 120 days in prison — with a maximum sentence of four years — for leaving the scene of a crash. Upon release, he will be placed on probation for four years.

Martinez was arrested on Jan. 10 after running from the scene of a two-car crash. Officers found him after running the registration of his vehicle, which was left at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center.

In addition prison and probation, Martinez must complete a treatment program, and pay $1,045.50 in fines.

For driving under the influence, Martinez will pay an additional $702.50 in fines and must complete 30 hours of community service.