Mike Rowe of ‘Dirty Jobs’ is answering 7 Questions with Emmy (and shares his most embarrassing moment ever!)

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

I was so excited to talk with my guest today. Mike Rowe is a TV host, writer, narrator, producer, actor, podcaster and spokesman who is known for his ‘Dirty Jobs,’ ‘Returning the Favor,’ ‘Somebody’s Gotta Do It’ and other shows. He hosts the popular ‘The Way I Heard It’ podcast and runs the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which awards scholarships to students pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

I asked Mike the following questions:

What inspired you to start the show ‘Dirty Jobs’?

What is the hardest job you’ve ever done?

Even though you have done some really tough jobs, you never quit. How do you keep going when things are hard?

How do you find the courage to say your opinion even when people don’t agree with you?

Are you working on any cool projects now?

Have you ever had a really embarrassing moment on TV and can you tell me about it?

What’s something I might be surprised to learn about you?

BONUS QUESTIONS

My mom wants me to ask this question: I have a hard time getting my kids motivated to do things. What suggestions do you have to help teach my kids to work hard?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

You’ve recorded a lot of show opens and voiceovers. Can I hear you say ‘Welcome to 7 Questions with Emmy’?

What advice do you have for me?

Mike and I ended up chatting for 30 minutes and had so much fun. He is a cool guy and you can find him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Learn more about him and his projects on MikeRowe.com.

