TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
75°
scattered clouds
humidity: 52%
wind: 6mph NNW
H 91 • L 80

Mike Rowe of ‘Dirty Jobs’ is answering 7 Questions with Emmy (and shares his most embarrassing moment ever!)

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

I was so excited to talk with my guest today. Mike Rowe is a TV host, writer, narrator, producer, actor, podcaster and spokesman who is known for his ‘Dirty Jobs,’ ‘Returning the Favor,’ ‘Somebody’s Gotta Do It’ and other shows. He hosts the popular ‘The Way I Heard It’ podcast and runs the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which awards scholarships to students pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

I asked Mike the following questions:

  • What inspired you to start the show ‘Dirty Jobs’?
  • What is the hardest job you’ve ever done?
  • Even though you have done some really tough jobs, you never quit. How do you keep going when things are hard?
  • How do you find the courage to say your opinion even when people don’t agree with you?
  • Are you working on any cool projects now?
  • Have you ever had a really embarrassing moment on TV and can you tell me about it?
  • What’s something I might be surprised to learn about you?

BONUS QUESTIONS

  • My mom wants me to ask this question: I have a hard time getting my kids motivated to do things. What suggestions do you have to help teach my kids to work hard?
  • Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?
  • You’ve recorded a lot of show opens and voiceovers. Can I hear you say ‘Welcome to 7 Questions with Emmy’?
  • What advice do you have for me?

Mike and I ended up chatting for 30 minutes and had so much fun. He is a cool guy and you can find him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Learn more about him and his projects on MikeRowe.com.

You can catch new 7 Questions interviews every Thursday and watch previous episodes here.

Emmy's on Facebook! Connect with her here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: