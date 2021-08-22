Motorcycle ride fundraises for the family of missing Fruitland five-year-old

HOMEDALE (KIVI) — The search continues for Michael Joseph Vaughan, a five-year-old boy who went missing in Fruitland on July 27.

The Fruitland Police Department updated their search for Monkey as Michael is affectionately called this past Thursday as they follow leads with the help of a number of different organizations.

While the search continues the community has been helping out by searching themselves and posting fliers all over the Treasure Valley.

Michael Joseph Vaughan | Courtesy KIVI

On Saturday, The Treasure Valley Long Riders decided to host a fundraiser to help raise money for the family during this difficult time.

“It has been devastating for our community and that’s why as a community, as a whole, we have come out to support the family they need to know that we are here for them,” said ride organizer Terrie Cathcart-Shurte. “You know they have bills they need to pay.”

The ride started in Caldwell and traversed through southwest Idaho making stops in Homedale, New Plymouth, Fruitland and they ended their poker run for Michael in Weiser.

Cathcart-Shurte organized this ride at the request of the family’s employer so the family can concentrate on the search, but this ride also hopes to keep Michael’s image in the public eye.

“We need to keep this going so that everyone knows his face and everyone is keeping an eye out for him,” said Cathcart-Shurte.

Riders came out to offer their support and donate to the cause, we ran into a family friend who is having a hard time grasping that a five-year-old disappeared in this rural area of Idaho.

“It’s just shocking especially in a small community, everybody knows everybody it is unbelievable to think that would happen here,” said Betty Fuller. “I’ve known his father for about 30 years and we’ve been friends, so I wanted to show my support and do everything I can for him.”

If you missed the ride, but still want to donate to the family, an account has been set up for the Vaughan family at the Washington Federal Bank in Payette.

If you have any information that could help investigators you are encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement.

People can call the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 642-6006 Ext 0, people can email tips to findmichael@fruitland.org or people can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at www.343cops.com.