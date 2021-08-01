Police catch alleged trespasser with stolen wallet and money orders

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man allegedly caught by police in the act of trespassing has been linked to several other crimes.

Brian Willard Bullock, 29, was charged with a variety of felonies and misdemeanors after officers allegedly found him in possession of a stolen ID card and stolen money orders.

The crime was reported at 9:30 a.m. July 23, when Pocatello Police officers were dispatched to West Maple Street following reports of a vehicle burglary.

The victim explained to officers their wallet, containing a driver’s license and bank card had been stolen. Two money orders, worth $229 each, had also been taken from the vehicle. The victim discovered the wallet had been stolen when they stopped at the store and were unable to find it.

It was determined the wallet and money orders had been taken some time between 6 p.m. on July 22 and 9 a.m. on July 23.

Officers canvassed the area in search of surveillance video but were unable to locate any that showed the vehicle.

Around noon on July 25, Pocatello PD received calls reporting a potential trespassing at a home on Wilson Avenue.

When police arrived they immediately detained a man who came out of the front door of the home. While he was being detained a second male, later identified as Bullock, exited the rear of the home and attempted to flee.

Officers ordered him to stop, and he refused, so officers grabbed him and forced him to the ground. Initially, Bullock gave police a name that officers knew to be false.

During a search of Bullock’s person and inside multiple backpacks in his possession, officers found drug paraphernalia, which tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine. Additionally, officers found the missing driver’s license and two money orders reported stolen in the vehicle burglary.

Officers informed Bullock the driver’s license and money orders had been reported stolen two days prior. Bullock responded by telling officers he had not been involved with any vehicle burglaries, insisting that he had found the items in the Wilson Avenue residence.

While running Bullock’s identification, officers discovered an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a vehicle burglary in Chubbuck on June 28.

Bullock was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail for felony grand theft related to the June burglary. He has since been charged with two additional charges of grand theft — one for each of the money orders — and possession of a controlled substance. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for providing false information, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If he is found guilty on all counts, Bullock could face up to 45 years prison and $75,000 in fines for the felony charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.