Police investigating shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On August 13, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Shoup Avenue. Multiple callers reported that a firearm was involved in the disturbance.

When officers arrived, several witnesses told them multiple men had been involved in an altercation in the street. At some point during the altercation, witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the men leaving the area in different directions. Officers located a spent shell casing in the area further corroborating the witness’s account of the incident.

Officers located half of the incident at an area hospital. One male had sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and was taken to the hospital by his companions to be treated for his injury.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.