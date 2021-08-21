UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled: 2 children abducted in Utah located in Nevada

PRICE, Utah — An Amber Alert issued Friday morning for two children believed to be abducted by the father of one of the boys was canceled early Saturday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Eight-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arsen Mangum were taken at 1 a.m. Wednesday from Price, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Their suspected abductor was identified as 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley, Manson’s father.

After multiple agencies received over 100 tips from the public, Rowley was taken into custody about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada. Both the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office received tips that Rowley was in the Elko area.

Rowley was arrested along U.S. 93 by Elko County sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol, according to a press release by Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowley provided deputies with the two missing boys’ location following his arrest, according to a news release. The boys were located in good health by deputies and are now safe with family members.

Further details about where the boys were found were not available.

Rowley has a protective order against him in Washington state and is not allowed to contact his son. He had made threats to harm himself and the children to family members, according to police.

The investigation into the whereabouts of Rowley and the boys for the last three days is ongoing, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowley has a criminal history in Price, including felony criminal mischief and assault, as well as trouble with paying court-ordered child support, according to court records.