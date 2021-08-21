UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 2 Utah children found

UPDATE

An Amber Alert issued Friday morning for two children believed to be abducted by the father of one of the boys was canceled early Saturday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Further information regarding the cancellation of the Amber Alert was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PRICE, Utah (KSL.com) — Carbon County officials issued an Amber Alert for two children who they say were abducted Friday morning.

Eight-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum were taken from Price, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Rowley has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 3 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 50 pounds. Mangum also has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Both children were last seen wearing pajamas.

The suspect is identified as Derek Michael Rowley. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand, and tattoos on his right arm.

Derek Rowley is believed to be driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed and Washington license plate C66780T. It is hauling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE. Authorities believe he may be traveling from Utah to Washington.

Anyone with information should call police at 435-637-0890 or call 911.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.