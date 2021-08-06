Where is the smoke coming from?

IDAHO FALLS — There’s been an eerie look outside since mid-morning Friday.

The sky looks yellow and it smells like smoke! There have been several messages to EastIdahoNews.com asking where the smoke is coming from.

Meteorologist Greg Kaiser with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says, that while some regional fires may be contributing, the majority of the smoke is coming from fires in the west.

National Service Weather maps show the majority of the smoke coming from California, Oregon and northern Idaho.

The NWS posted on Facebook saying, “While some of our local fires may add a very small amount of smoke today, most of this is coming from larger fires to our west and southwest today.”

There are dozens of contributing small to large fires burning in the western United States. But officials say it’s the really big fires that are causing the majority of the smoke.

Right now the biggest wildfire in the country is the Dixie Fire in northern California, according to the New York Times. It had grown to over 432,813 acres by midday Friday and is responsible for destroying the small town of Greenville, California.

News outlets throughout Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Montana are reporting smoky conditions from the western fires.

So when will the smoke clear the area?

Kaiser says that it’s here to stick around for the next few days and it’s possible it could be for a week.

