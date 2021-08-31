Woman charged after detectives say she falsely accused man of rape

BLACKFOOT — Authorities say a local woman falsely accused a man of rape.

Sheena Shyann Lison, 21, is charged with felony perjury and is expected to make her initial court appearance Thursday. Charging documents allege Lison lied while in court last year when she said a man had raped her.

Lison reportedly told the Blackfoot Police Department that Demetri Antwan Harris, 27, raped her following an argument that occurred after they had consensual sex at her Blackfoot apartment.

Harris was charged and arrested for felony rape and felony battery with the intent to commit a serious felony.

RELATED | Rape case dismissed after alleged victim says accusations ‘were not truthful’

During an August 2020 preliminary hearing, she was placed under oath and accused Harris of raping her. Then just weeks later, District Judge Darren Simpson dismissed the charges against Harris after prosecutors said, “The alleged victim has admitted to detectives that her allegations of rape were not truthful.”

An affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com indicates that in the weeks following the 2020 preliminary hearing, Lison went to a Bingham County Sheriff’s detective, and she said she lied about the rape and that it never happened.

RELATED | Investigators say man threatened to kill woman if she reported rape

Court records show Lison was not arrested but issued a summons to appear in court.

Although Lison is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of felony perjury, Lison faces up to a 14-year prison sentence.