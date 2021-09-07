A look at some of the area’s most wanted criminals

POCATELLO — A list of the Pocatello-Chubbuck area’s most wanted fugitives features criminals wanted by all local police agencies.

The list, compiled by The Chubbuck Police Department, includes violent offenders, like Thomas Morrell, who is wanted by the Pocatello Police Department.

Thomas Morrell | Pocatello Police Department

Morrell, 30, has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2006 when he was arrested in Franklin County for driving without a license. More recently, as of 2019, Morrell has faced charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempting to flee officers and disorderly conduct.

He currently has four warrants for his arrest, in association with convictions for drug possession in 2019, and petit theft, check fraud and aggravated assault with a gun in 2020.

Morrell was arrested on June 24, 2020 after he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her. He reached a plea agreement three months later, leading to the dismissal of charges for possession of a firearm by a felon, persistent violator and deadly weapon enhancements.

He was sentenced to four years of probation, along with fines, in September.

He admitted to a probation violation in October and was kept on probation. Then, in June, he allegedly violated probation again — failing to submit to drug tests, being removed from the court-ordered treatment program due to rules violations and severing contact with his probation officer.

Warrants were issued for his arrest on Aug. 16.

Morrell is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Alyssa Sikes | Pocatello Police Department

Alyssa Sikes, 30, is wanted by Pocatello Police. She is 5-foot-6, 125 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Sikes is wanted for violating probation stemming from a witness intimidation conviction.

She was arrested in 2019 for attempted strangulation and witness intimidation. A persistent violator enhancement was later added and then dismissed, along with the attempted strangulation, as part of a plea agreement.

Sikes was sentenced to five years probation and fines in Sept. 2019. She allegedly violated her probation in February. Her record includes theft, resisting arrest and drug possession, among many other charges.

Christie Pate | Pocatello Police Department

Forty-six-year-old Christie Pate is wanted by Idaho State Police for violating probation resulting from a 2018 arrest for grand theft.

In 2018, she was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and fines. She violated her probation in January and had a warrant issued for her arrest.

Pate’s minimal criminal background also includes drug charges.

She is a 5-foot-3, weighs 138 pounds and has green eyes and blonde hair.

The most wanted listed also includes four drug-related warrants:

29-year-old Ashley Kunz

30-year-old Shayna Schnakenburg

36-year-old Penny Lacy

46-year-old Ann Eberhard

Pocatello Police Department

Tyler Borchert, 24, is wanted, by Pocatello police for eluding police officers.

Nathan Celoria, 31, is wanted, by Chubbuck police for grand theft and burglary.

Richard Murphy, 42, is wanted, by Pocatello police for forgery.

Pocatello Police Department

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of any of these felons is asked to call their local police agency:

Pocatello Police — (208) 234-6100

Chubbuck Police — (208) 237-7172

Bannock County Sheriff’s Office — (208) 236-7111

Idaho State Police District 5 — (208) 239-9800

Idaho State Parole Services, Pocatello — (208) 237-9194