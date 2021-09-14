Candidates for mayor or city council in Upper Valley and Teton Valley

ST. ANTHONY — Candidates are gearing up for elections which are just two months away. Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The filing time period for those wanting to run for local office ended on Sep. 3. Candidates have filed to run for city council positions and mayor in several cities.

Here is a list of who is running:

Ashton:

Two city council seats open for a 4 year-term:

Sheryl Hill

John Kaelberer (incumbent)

John Scafe

Driggs:

Mayor:

Hyrum Johnson (incumbent)

August Christensen (currently on city council but running for mayor)

Two city council seats are open for a 4-year term:

Miles Knowles (incumbent)

Scott Stuntz

Erika Earles

St. Anthony:

Three city council seats are open:

Rod Nichols (incumbent)

Chad Quayle (incumbent)

Rod Willmore (incumbent)

John L. Sanders

Rigby:

Mayor (4-year term):

John Anderson

Richard Datwyler (current council member)

Brian Juenke

Three city council seats are open for a 4-year term:

Becky Harrison (current council member)

Val Orme

Jason Richardson (current mayor running for council)

Michael Wilder

Victor:

Two city council seats are open for a 4-year term:

Stacy Hulsing

Landon Kaufman

Sue Muncaster

Island Park:

Three city council seats are open, but two are uncontested.