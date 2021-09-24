City Bagels & Bakery makes fresh bagels daily and bakes tasty new treats

IDAHO FALLS —— Inside City Bagels & Bakery, you’ll find that it’s bustling with regulars who come to order their favorite items on the menu every day.

“We’ve got lots of regulars who are very kind who know our people by name and the employees who work with us, they know our customers,” said Anngi Suseno, one of the owners of City Bagels & Bakery.

City Bagels & Bakery, a family-run business, has been around for seven years and is located in a unique building off Shoup Avenue. Suseno said there are five owners – her mother, Lynn Winter, her father, Marvin Winter, brother Gene, sister Jill and herself.

They bake their bagels fresh daily at 4 a.m. One of their most popular items is the turkey provolone on a parmesan bagel with chive cream cheese. Suseno said all of the cream cheese is made from scratch.

Included with the bagel on the side are a pickle and a little cupcake with frosting.

“It is (signature). Everything comes with a sweet little treat at the end. It’s a homemade recipe of white cake, and then it’s homemade buttercream,” she said.

Chai latte with whipped cream at City Bagels & Bakery. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Another popular item is the chai latte with whipped cream on top.

“We buy a special tea, really concentrated strong chai that you can’t get anywhere else in town,” Suseno said.

They’ve got something for everyone inside their shop, including gluten-free items.

Suseno explained they make soups from scratch like chicken tortilla, clam chowder, minestrone, tomato basil, and chicken and wild rice.

Raspberry cream-filled cream horn at City Bagels & Bakery. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

One other popular item on the menu is a raspberry cream-filled cream horn.

“They are baked fresh here every morning. The cream is whipped and then the raspberry filling is added to it. I go to the library and go through pastry books and look for new recipes for us to try. There’s always something new we are trying so nobody gets tired of the same old thing, so I enjoy finding new things for the bakers to try,” she said.

City Bagels & Bakery is at 369 Shoup Ave in Idaho Falls.

It is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can check them out on Facebook here.