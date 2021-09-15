City Hall ribbon-cutting sends Chubbuck in ‘positive direction’

CHUBBUCK — A ribbon-cutting at the new City Hall Tuesday marked more than an official opening — it is a step into the future for the city of Chubbuck and the entire community.

As Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England addressed more than 100 who were in attendance, he spoke about the process that led to the new building. Several years ago, he said, the city staff began “priority meetings” to discuss what were the city’s greatest needs. The decision was made that renewed city facilities topped that list.

That step in to the future began with a nearly $10 million investment and development of the new city hall.

“We have a plan to build a downtown, and it’s going to be beautiful, I know it is, and this is one of our anchors for that.” England said. “We’re going to see a beautiful downtown come to fruition here.”

Agreement came from Governor Brad Little, who reminisced on a time before he was the governor and farmed in Emmett. He and his wife Teresa, who was also in attendance, would make regular trips to Bannock County, he said, and he is excited by the direction in which the community is heading.

“There’s been just success after success that’s happened, but there’s also success after success that’s in the queue down here,” Little said. “My goal is for young Idahoans to stay in Idaho and raise their family here.”

New developments, including the Chubbuck City Hall and planned city center, are among the things Little believes will keep graduates of local high schools and Idaho State University in Bannock County — a legacy, as he put it.

Governor Brad Little speaks at the ribbon-cutting event for the Chubbuck City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Next on the list of municipal facilities, according to England, is the animal control facility, which the city hopes will be completed in February. Then, after the completion of the new police station at the end of next summer, the city will begin the development of a second fire station.

“We have a plan as a city,” England said. “We believe that plan’s going to go forward and it’s going to be one that will bless everybody that lives here in this entire community. I’m so grateful for that opportunity.”