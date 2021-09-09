East Idaho Eats: A ‘little house’ of fresh Mexican goodness at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT – EastIdahoNews.com is continuing its weeklong effort to sample the food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and our second stop today is La Casita Mexican Food (which translates to “Little House” in English and was inspired by the TV series “Little House on the Prairie,” one of the owner’s favorite shows).

We made a stop at Creamy Creations earlier Wednesday, which you can check out here.

For more than 15 years, La Casita has offered a fresh, homemade menu for customers. Some of the items include carne asada (steak) tacos, nachos, tostadas, carnitas (fried pork), burritos, enchiladas and several desserts. Owner Marcial Mejia is excited about his new offering this year — tater tot nachos.

Mejia got his start in a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blackfoot. He started catering at different events, like the fair, and discovered he liked that better and eventually sold the restaurant to cater full time.

Mejia tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s the interaction with people he enjoys the most.

“I like to please everybody and try to please everybody. I like to cook,” Mejia says.

Nachos at La Casita | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

He grew up cooking with his mom and dad and attended culinary arts school before opening the restaurant.

Mejia says he’s had many requests to open the restaurant back up again. He hasn’t decided what he’s going to do about that yet, but he is planning to get another concession stand.

He’s grateful for all the support over the years, and he’s inviting you to swing by his booth this week while you’re at the fair.

“Come and enjoy the rides, but first of all, come and see me!” says Mejia.

La Casita is in a white trailer near Pick Me Up on the same side as Sweet Temptations. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mejia caters for a variety of events, like weddings, company parties and birthdays. To schedule or learn more, call Mejia directly at (208) 851-8292. You can also email mmejia1210@gmail.com.