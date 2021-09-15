Forbes names Melaleuca one of America’s best employers for women

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca has been recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes. Out of America’s 7 million employers, this prestigious ranking named only 300 companies in America with Melaleuca the only Idaho-based company on the Forbes 2021 list.

This achievement marks the third time in a year that The Wellness Company has been honored by Forbes as a best employer. In February, Forbes named Melaleuca to the list of America’s Best Employers, and in September 2020, Melaleuca ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers By State.

“This important recognition is a tribute to our corporate culture and the many great women who have chosen to build meaningful careers at Melaleuca,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said. “We feel like a family. From our dedicated employees to our team of incredible marketing executives, I am proud of all those who have built this company.”

The Forbes recognition is based on market research by Statista Inc. and an independent survey of 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey helped identify the companies liked most by female workers and was anonymous, allowing participants to share opinions openly.

Representing industries across the United States, the surveyed employees were asked to share opinions about their respective employers’ culture, image, opportunities for career development, working conditions, salary and wages, and diversity.

In addition to answering questions about Melaleuca, participants were given the chance to evaluate practices of competing employers, which stand out either positively or negatively.

“We’re proud of the many talented, accomplished women in the Melaleuca family,” said Jamie Reynolds, vice president of human resources at Melaleuca. “We have an inclusive spirit, a family-centered culture, and principled values that empower and recognize women. Our culture and business model attracts female entrepreneurs and people from all walks of life to be a part of Team Melaleuca.”​

Melaleuca employs over 2,000 people in the United States with facilities in Idaho, Tennessee and Missouri. The Wellness Company offers generous employee benefits, including health, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k) program with employer match, paid vacation, free products and more.

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot congratulates Carmen Ramirez, R&D Principal Research Assistant, with a $25,000 longevity bonus check.

One of the biggest perks is the longevity bonus—paying $5,000 to an employee on their five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, and $30,000 at 30 years.

To learn more about becoming a Melaleuca employee and to explore available positions, visit Melaleucajobs.com.