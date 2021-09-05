Garage fire in Idaho Falls causes $75,000 in damages

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East 15th Street for a reported structure fire.

The reporting person told Idaho Falls dispatchers that a structure on the property was on fire with visible flames, and that it appeared the residents were evacuating.

When firefighters arrived on scene they observed that a detached garage in the backyard of the property was fully engulfed with visible flames and smoke.

The residents of the home had all evacuated the property safely. Idaho Falls firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas personnel also responded to assist with utility concerns.

The fire was extinguished by about noon.

The garage and the contents within suffered significant damages, with initial estimates of approximately $75,000 in damage.

There was no damage to the home on the property or nearby homes and no injuries to residents or firefighters. Fire personnel remain on scene at this time working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information is available at this time.