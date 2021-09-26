Getting to Know Dr. Craig Steiner of Family First Medical in Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Craig Steiner, MD family medicine physician at Family First Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? As a family medicine physician, I work with a remarkable team of physicians, physician assistants, a nurse practitioner, nurses, medical assistants, and other office staff in taking care of patients of all ages. We provide primary care including managing acute and chronic conditions.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born on Christmas Eve in the big city of Elko, Nevada.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? My family moved to Ammon when I was in preschool and I lived there until I went to college. My wife also grew up in Ammon and we were very excited to move back home after being away for college, medical school, and my residency training.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. One of my first jobs in college was working as a caregiver for a paraplegic student. I loved being able to help him and, more importantly, become great friends with him over our time together. Being able to develop a great relationship with someone I was taking care of helped push me toward a career in family medicine.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Joining an independent medical clinic that allows me to practice medicine in the way I feel is best for my patients as opposed to how a large organization thinks I should be caring for them. It is incredibly liberating to be able to personalize a patient’s care to their unique needs and situation.

7. Tell us about your family. My wife and I have two fantastic young children. Me and my wife’s parents live in Ammon and our kids are thrilled to live close to their grandparents and extended family. We love spending time outdoors.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. While probably not considered particularly inspiring by most, few books bring a smile to my face as quickly as those written by former Field & Stream humorist Patrick McManus. In all of the stress in life, it is nice to have a book that you can sit down with and escape in for a while.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. There were a couple of times in medical school when I tried to convince myself to pursue medical specialties aside from family medicine for their prestige or income. It never took long to realize that I was happiest practicing family medicine. I learned that it is crucial to do what you love.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I would like to ride the Hiawatha trail near Coeur d’Alene.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Find what you love and work hard at it. I am convinced that with persistent effort and dedicated work, you can achieve what you set your mind to.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? Worry a little less and enjoy life a little more. It is important to make moments for happiness even when you are in high-stress situations.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? The Snakebite in downtown Idaho Falls.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I am a root beer connoisseur. I have tried over 85 varieties of root beer and love finding new brands.

15. How do you like your potatoes? You can’t go wrong with a potato, but French fries are definitely my favorite.

