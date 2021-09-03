Good eats and tasty treats at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Idaho State Fair is back.

As usual, there will be live music and entertainment, vendors selling a variety of products, carnival rides, art and animal exhibits and of course plenty of fair food vendors.

On Thursday, local media got a chance to sample some of the best food available at the fair.

This year, some fair favorites are returning, such as the Crazy Corn Nachos by Mexican Crazy Corn, and Birthday Cake Shake & Bake by Creamy Creations. Some of the unique new items are a creamy huckleberry lemonade (the Whipped Huckleberry Smasher) by the Lemon Smashers and the Hog on a Log by Blackhawk BBQ Pit.

Hog on a Log from Blackhawk BBQ Pit | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Media judged each of the foods based on taste and appearance. The winners were split into four categories.

Best New Sweet Winners

FIRST PLACE: Whipped Huckleberry Smasher from Lemon Smashers

Whipped Huckleberry Smasher from Lemon Smashers SECOND PLACE: Banoffe Crepe from Camille’s Crepes

Banoffe Crepe from Camille’s Crepes THIRD PLACE: The Peach Temptation from Sweet Temptations

Best New Entree Winners

FIRST PLACE: Smoking Cowboy Burger from Billman’s Catering

Smoking Cowboy Burger from Billman’s Catering SECOND PLACE: Hog on a Log from Blackhawk BBQ Pit

Hog on a Log from Blackhawk BBQ Pit THIRD PLACE: Crazy Chicken Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

Sweetest of them all Winners

FIRST PLACE: Birthday Cake Shake & Bake from Creamy Creations

Birthday Cake Shake & Bake from Creamy Creations SECOND PLACE: Peach Temptation from Sweet Temptations

Fairest of them all Entree Winners

FIRST PLACE: The Whole Dam Farm from Smoking B’s

The Whole Dam Farm from Smoking B’s SECOND PLACE: Carne Asada Mexican Nachos from La Casita Mexican Food

Carne Asada Mexican Nachos from La Casita Mexican Food THIRD PLACE: Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

Birthday Cake Shake & Bake from Creamy Creations | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

The overall highest score received the Corn Dog Trophy. Creamy Creations took that honor with their Birthday Cake Shake & Bake. For full details about food vendors, or a food vendor map click here.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts Sept. 3 and runs through Sept. 11.

The big names performing at the fair this year are singer Sheryl Crow, who performs Friday, comedian Jeff Dunham, who performs Sept. 9, and Third Eye Blind on Sept. 10. For a complete schedule of performers and exhibits click here.

Banoffe Crepe by Camille’s Crepes | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Smoking Cowboy Burger by Billman’s Catering | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

CHOKO – Churros Fruit Delight by La Casita Mexican Food | Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Crazy Corn Nachos by Mexican Crazy Corn | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com