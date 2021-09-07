Idaho Falls man arrested for alleged sex acts with a child

POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man faces felony charges after he allegedly involved a child in sex acts.

Chadwick William Rivers, 30, has been charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sexual abuse of a child under 16, according to court documents.

Chubbuck police received a call reporting sexual abuse of a minor on June 26. The witness told officers that a young girl between 4 and 6 years old told her she had been involved in sexual acts with Rivers. The witness told officers that after seeing the girl rubbing on another child in a suggestive manner, the girl told the witness that she was mimicking an act she had seen Rivers do.

While the alleged acts took place in Chubbuck, the victim now lives in another state. Chubbuck officers contacted the police agency where she lives to inform them of the investigation and request that a forensic interview be done.

The child told officers what she had told the witness and added that she was afraid of Rivers.

A Chubbuck police detective contacted Rivers on July 7 to request an interview. Rivers said he would let them know when he was available. After not receiving a response, the detective tried to reach Rivers on July 12, then again on July 26, but calls went unanswered. Chubbuck police informed on July 26 that Rivers had obtained a lawyer.

Deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rivers in Idaho Falls on July 26 and transported him to Bannock County Jail.

If he is found guilty, Rivers could face up to life in prison and $50,000 in fines for lewd conduct with a child under 16. Sexual abuse with a child under 16 could carry an additional sentence of 25 years in prison and another $50,000 in fines.