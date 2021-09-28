Man arrested on drug and assault charges after allegedly flashing gun at driver

POCATELLO — An out-of-state man has been arrested on drug charges and assault after allegedly brandishing a handgun at a passing vehicle.

Idaho State Police report at 1:45 p.m. Friday, a witness reported seeing a backseat male passenger in a red sedan with Washington license plates flashing a handgun at the driver and passenger of another vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 15 in Bingham County.

Troopers caught up with the suspect vehicle as it was pulling off the interstate at exit 47 in McCammon, according to an ISP news release.

With the assistance of Bannock County deputies, troopers stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the backseat passenger as a 33-year-old Kyle L. Phillips from Spokane, Washington. He was found to be in possession of several firearms including a handgun, reported stolen out of Washington state, approximately 326 grams of a substance identified as methamphetamine, approximately 146 grams of pills identified as fentanyl, and several thousand dollars in cash.

A female passenger, 30-year-old Sky A. Logue, also of Spokane, was also found to be in possession of pills identified as fentanyl.

Phillips was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with the intent to deliver. Logue was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Both Phillips and Logue were booked into the Bannock County Jail.