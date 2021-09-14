Man sent to prison after breaking woman’s jaw

IDAHO FALLS — A New Mexico man is going to prison after breaking a woman’s jaw in Idaho Falls over a year ago.

Lambert Peterson, 29, received a two- to 10-year prison sentence on Sept. 2 after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery and felony witness intimidation stemming from two incidents.

Idaho Falls Police arrested Peterson on July 12, 2020, after officers found a woman with severe injuries to her face. Court documents show Peterson and the victim argued about a phone. When Peterson became upset, the argument got physical, with Peterson punching her multiple times in the face before she fell on the ground. Once on the ground, Peterson reportedly kicked the victim in the face.

Peterson was also more recently charged with felony aggravated domestic battery after becoming upset and punching the same victim in the face in July 2021. The second incident violated a no-contact order preventing him from coming near the victim. As a result, he was also charged with a misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and a misdemeanor resisting arrest.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bonneville County prosecutors, the felony aggravated domestic battery charge was dropped, and Peterson agreed to plead guilty to all other charges.

Court records show Peterson was also ordered by District Judge Joel Tingey to pay over $1,600 in fees and fines.