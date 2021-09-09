Mexican Crazy Corn is back at the EISF with a twist on a beloved dish

BLACKFOOT — The EastIdahoNews.com team is taking East Idaho Eats to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and showcasing some local vendors delivering delicious food this week.

Today we’re stopping by Mexican Crazy Corn – a business specializing in Mexican roasted sweet corn that has won numerous awards over the years for their delicious food.

East Idaho Eats: A ‘little house’ of fresh Mexican goodness at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

Mexican Crazy Corn sells corn sticks, corn cups, bacon cups and corn nachos. This year the eatery is selling chicken nachos for the first time and we got to try a taste!

Check it out in the video above and visit Mexican Crazy Corn all week at the fair. You can also learn more on their website here.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 11.

A map of all the food vendors at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is available here.