Mike Rowe’s mom, Peggy Rowe, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

A few weeks ago, I spoke with Mike Rowe – the TV host, writer, narrator, producer, actor, podcaster and spokesman known for ‘Dirty Jobs,’ ‘Returning the Favor,’ ‘Somebody’s Gotta Do It’ and other shows. Mike told me about his mother, Peggy Rowe, and then, about a week later, Peggy appeared on Mike’s podcast ‘The Way I Heard It.’ She mentioned that if a movie was made about her life, she’d like me to play her as a child.

I reached out to Peggy and she agreed to answer my 7 Questions. Peggy is a former teacher and has written two popular books: ‘About My Mother’ and ‘About Your Father.’

Here are the questions I asked Peggy:

What was it like raising Mike and your other sons?

How did you teach your kids to work hard?

When did you first realize that Mike was famous?

Mike shared his most embarrassing moment with me about the time he ate a burrito before going on live TV. Were you watching QVC when that happened and what did you think of the story?

What made you decide to write your books?

What is your favorite color?

How do you keep Mike humble?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you like about being a mom?

What was your favorite dessert to cook for Mike and the boys when they were growing up?

What advice do you have for me?

