One man dead in Yellowstone National Park, active search and rescue for another man

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park rangers are searching for an elderly Utah man after the body of the man’s half-brother was located along the east shore of Shoshone Lake.

Ranger reports show Mark O’Neill, 67, from Chimacum, Washington, and half-brother, Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue by a family member on Sunday from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

On Sunday, park crews located a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake, as well as a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings on the east shore of the lake. Crews located the body of O’Neill along the east shore Monday morning.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing Tuesday with 10 crew members on foot trying to locate Crumbo. Grand Teton National Park interagency ship and crew are also assisting with air operations.

Both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal.

This incident remains under investigation.

Shoshone Lake, the park’s second-largest lake, is located at the head of the Lewis River southwest of West Thumb. At 8,050 acres, its average year-round temperature is about 48 F. Survival time is estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in water of this temperature.