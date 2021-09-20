Pet of the Week: Boots

Little Boots loves chasing a tennis ball, playing tug-of-war, and getting belly rubs! This 1.5 year old lab mix is a big sweetheart. She can be a little timid at first, but once Boots feels comfortable, she is very affectionate and playful!

Boots is dog selective and prefers larger dogs. She’s not a fan of cats, but she has done well with kids in the past! Boots does have severe separation anxiety, so please keep that in mind when thinking about adopting.

Please go and meet Boots at Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls, and be prepared to fall in love with her! You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram, or website.