Second civil suit filed against semi driver, employer involved in DUI crash

POCATELLO — A second civil lawsuit has been filed against the semi-driver involved in a February DUI crash and the driver’s employer.

Shane Ray Warr, of Blackfoot, and TEC Distribution Idaho LLC, which is based out of Idaho Falls, are each listed as defendants in a civil suit filed Sept. 13.

The 57-year-old Warr reached a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office on Aug. 2, changing his plea to the felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence to guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 14.

Plaintiff James King alleges in the suit that he was the passenger in Warr’s semi at the time of the crash, and suffered a broken back and compound fracture in his left foot as a result of the crash.

The suit also alleges that TEC Distribution was or should have been aware of Warr’s previous DUI and a history of drinking. Two breathalyzer tests administered on Warr at the scene of the crash returned results of 0.134% then 0.124%.

Both Warr and TEC Distribution, which employed King at the time of the crash, each “owed a duty of care,” the suit says.

Damages, according to the suit, exceed $10,000, and include medical expenses, damages and attorney fees.

Both Warr and TEC Distribution were served court summons on Sept. 13, according to court documents.