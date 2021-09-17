Three running for mayor in Soda Springs; five candidates to fill two council seats

SODA SPRINGS — Incumbent mayor Austin Robinson has two challengers in Soda Springs.

Robinson, finishing his first term as mayor, is running against JoAnna Ashley and Paige Byram.

Seats on the city council currently filled by Jon Goode and Robert Lau will also be up for election. And while Lau is running for reelection, Goode will not be on the ballot.

Al Wyler, Ryan Carpenter, Rod Worthington and Travis Parrill are running against Lau to fill the two seats.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled for Nov. 2. EastIdahoNews.com will provide voters in Soda Springs and other cities in east Idaho with candidate information in the upcoming weeks.