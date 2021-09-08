Two fugitives connected to Bonneville County shooting arrested in Utah

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have arrested two people wanted in connection to a shooting in Bonneville County last month.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald and 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse were arrested in Wendover, Utah, Wednesday. McDonald and Terrisse both had three warrants for felony aggravated assault after the Aug. 29 shooting on Moonstone Drive.

Authorities have not said why they believed McDonald and Terrisse were involved in the shooting, but the incident left three people wounded. The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this or any other case is still encouraged to contact deputies at (208) 529-1200, or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3tips App on your mobile device.