Urgent search for missing woman who was in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyoming — A desperate search is underway for a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while traveling and was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Gabrielle Petito or “Gabby” from Blue Point, New York was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11, according to a news release from the Suffolk County New York Police Department. According to family members, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August.

A GoFundMe page reports Petito was last known to be in the Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 25 and was heading toward Yellowstone National Park.

According to KSL.com, Nichole Schmidt said her daughter left Blue Point, New York, on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie of two years on July 2.

“She wanted to cross the country in the camper van and live the van life and live free. This was her dream,” Schmidt said.

Petito’s parents said the couple documented every step of the way, spending time in Colorado and southern Utah.

“If you look at her Instagram page, you can actually find a lot of evidence of where they were these past few months,” said Schmidt.

Gabby Petito | Suffolk County Police Department

But toward the end of August, the posts began slowing down.

Petito and her boyfriend were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van that has been found in Florida. EastIdahoNews.com spoke with the Suffolk County Police Department and investigators would not confirm Petito’s boyfriend’s name or his current whereabouts. A spokeswoman said the department does not comment on suspects or persons of interest. Nobody has been arrested in connection to the case.

Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie | Courtesy Brian Laundrie’s Instagram

North Port Police Department in Florida is currently investigating the case too. On Facebook, investigators posted, “We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port. With that said, the circumstances are odd. The vehicle she was traveling in was located here in North Port.”

The FBI Tampa Field Office is assisting with the investigation.

Gabby’s father Joseph Petito, who lives in Florida has posted on Facebook for help on finding his daughter.

Currently, there is a Facebook group that was created called “Find Gabby.”

Petito is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes with several tattoos including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads, “let it be.”

Gabby Petito | Courtesy Gabby Petito’s Instagram

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.