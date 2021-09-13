Woman arrested after man is stabbed during argument

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Sept. 11, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Whitney Street for a report of a physical disturbance involving a knife.

Upon arrival on scene, Idaho Falls Police Officers located a male victim who had a laceration on one arm, his hand, and a puncture wound on his left buttocks all consistent with injuries from a knife.

The victim stated that he and the suspect, Ashley Harper, were arguing and that Harper wanted to drive but she has been drinking and was unsafe to drive. The victim stated he attempted to stop Harper from driving and the argument escalated until Harper eventually lunged at the victim with a knife causing injury. The victim stated he was further injured on his hand when he attempted to take the knife from Harper.

Harper spoke with Officers and agreed that she and the victim had argued and fought but stated that she had been held down and was frightened. Harper refused to speak to details of the incident, or the knife involved.

Ultimately Harper, a 35-year-old resident of Idaho Falls, was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.