2 taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Oct. 26, on Ririe Highway at North 55th East, northeast of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County.

A Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on 55th East and failed to yield to a Honda CR-V that was traveling eastbound on US-26. The Honda CR-V struck the Toyota Camry.

The Camry was driven by an 18-year-old female from Idaho Falls. The Honda was driven by a 65-year-old female from Rigby. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance.

One of the westbound travel lanes of US-26 was blocked for approximately one hour and forty minutes while emergency responders assisted those involved.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.