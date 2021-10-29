9,900 customers without power in the Rexburg area

REXBURG — Around 9,900 Rocky Mountain Power customers lost power at 12:10 p.m. Friday in the Rexburg area.

The cause of the outage is unknown at the present time. Rocky Mountain Power officials tell EastIdahoNews.com there is a technical problem at the Rexburg substation, and crews are investigating the problem.

The majority of the outages appear to be in north Rexburg, although about 400 customers are experiencing outages south of the city.

Power is expected to be restored citywide by 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Rocky Mountain Power website.

