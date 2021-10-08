Baby allegedly abused by father dies at hospital

RIGBY — A three-month-old baby has died after police say he was severely injured by a Rigby man.

Ashtonn Butikofer passed away Thursday, according to to a GoFundMe page established to help his family with funeral expenses. Police reports show Ashtonn was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City Monday after first responders found him unresponsive at his father’s home.

“His presence and baby giggles will forever leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who got to meet this cute little guy,” the GoFundMe page says. “Our hearts go out to the family. This money will never be able to bring him back, but will hopefully help alleviate some of the financial burden.”

Rigby Police and EMTs were called around 5 p.m. Monday to the home of 20-year-old Dillon H. Butikofer. Court documents show emergency responders found an unresponsive baby and began performing CPR. The baby was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Medical staff said the injuries were consistent with child abuse and he was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Butikofer told investigators he may have held the baby and shook him a few times, according to court documents. Butikofer was arrested and charged with two felony counts of injury to a child.

As of Friday morning, no additional charges had been filed against him.