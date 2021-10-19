Blackfoot father in coma following dirt bike crash

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man is in a coma at a Utah hospital after a dirt bike crash Saturday.

Tanner Chadwick, a husband and father of a two-year-old son, was dirt biking on sand dunes near Caineville, Utah, when he crashed. He was rushed to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo with severe brain injuries.

“Hope is really the only thing that can get you through,” Chadwick’s wife Camille told EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday. “We want the best. We want him to come back and you just have to hold out and hope that’s going to happen.”

The way Tanner crashed caused a tear in his midbrain, rendering him unconscious immediately, according to Camille. An ambulance crew sedated Tanner and placed a breathing tube in as a precaution. Despite being taken off sedatives Sunday, Tanner has not woken up.

“People just kind of gravitate towards Tanner,” Camille said. “People have been so helpful. So many people have reached out to me. People I don’t know are reaching out, giving me love.”

To help with expenses, friends had established two GoFundMe pages which have raised over $26,000 as of Tuesday morning. You can find the first GoFundMe here and the second GoFundMe here.

Camille says her family appreciates donations and meals they have received from people.

“Just thank you,” Camille said. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out. I love them and Tanner loves them. He would be so grateful for the support his family is getting right now.”

Camille said Tanner loves anything bikes, whether they are powered by a person or a motor.

“He started jumping (dirt bikes) before he was even 10-years old,” Tanner’s sister Morgan Langford said. “He was always definitely a bike lover. My mom said one of his first words was ‘cycle,’ like for motorcycle.”

A pit bike race is being held in Tanner’s honor this weekend. The Heavy Shoulders Pit bike Halloween Bash will be Saturday at 5 p.m. in Rigby and all proceeds from the $5 entry fee will go to help Chadwick’s medical costs.

“He’s our local sand dunes hero,” Dakota Barnes, one of the event’s organizers said. “The dirt bike community is a pretty tight community, so when anybody has any sort of mishap we all feel it.”