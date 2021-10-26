BLM seeking public comment on proposed phosphate mine near Soda Springs

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls District – Bureau of Land Management.

SODA SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a draft environmental impact statement that analyzes a plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. Itafos is proposing to develop several phosphate leases the company holds about 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs.

Phosphate is an essential mineral for food production that is used in a variety of agricultural products, such as fertilizer, animal feed and herbicides. It is also used in flame retardants for wildfire suppression as well as everyday products including carbonated beverages, toothpaste and matches. Phosphate mines in southeast Idaho generate 22% of the nation’s supply and 2% of the world’s supply. At capacity, this proposed mine would generate 40% of Idaho’s phosphate production.

The Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Mine would be a surface mine similar to Itafos’ existing Rasmussen Valley Mine, which is also located in southeast Idaho. If approved, operations at the new mine would begin in time to allow a transition as the Rasmussen Valley Mine becomes depleted, ensuring a continuing supply of phosphate and continuing employment for hundreds of miners. The draft environmental impact statement provides a range of management options to address the environmental impacts of the proposed mine.

The agency will hold a virtual public meeting to provide information about the draft environmental impact statement and the public comment process on Monday, November 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The draft environmental impact statement, supporting documents and detailed information about how to participate in the virtual public meeting is available here.

The public can submit comments on the draft environmental impact statement through Monday, December 6 by:

BLM Land Use Planning and National Environmental Policy Act Register website at https://go.usa.gov/x7HSJ. Click “Participate Now” and submit comments online.

Mail to Husky 1/North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine EIS, C/O Tetra Tech, 2525 Palmer Street, Suite 2, Missoula, MT 59808. Please note Attention: Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine on all documents.

Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.