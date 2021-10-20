Brother of Idaho girl found dead in grandma’s car reported missing again

TWIN FALLS —- The older brother of a girl found dead in the back of her grandmother’s car has been reported missing again.

The Idaho Missing Person’s Clearinghouse reports 17-year-old Tristian Conner Sexton was last seen on Oct. 1 in Twin Falls. Sexton is the older brother of 8-year-old Taryn Summers, who investigators found dead in Gem County back in April.

According to Tristian’s missing person report, the teen was supposed to be on a bus for a football game but he left in an unknown car. Officials say it’s not clear where Tristian would have gone.

Taryn is not the only sibling of Tristian to tragically die this year. KTVB reported in July that 15-year-old Taylor Summers drowned during a swimming incident in the Snake River.

All three siblings were reported as runaways over separate days in 2020 and 2021 as the investigation into Taryn’s death unfolded. Once investigators discovered the 8-year-old’s body, Gem County Sheriff’s deputies reported both teens were safe and accounted for.

Their grandmother, 54-year-old Connie Smith cared for the kids and was charged with felony failure to notify of a death and felony destruction, concealment or alteration of evidence. Smith is scheduled for a jury trial in January 2022. Officials have not said how Taryn died.

Tristian was last reported seen wearing blue jeans and a Lighthouse Christian School blue football jersey. He is described as 5’10” and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on Tristian’s whereabouts is asked to call Twin Falls Police at (208) 735-4357.