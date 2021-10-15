Check out these Halloween events across eastern Idaho

Select Location:

IDAHO FALLS — Halloween is coming and many organizations throughout the area are holding events for families and children.

Here is what is happening across eastern Idaho this Halloween season:

American Falls

The American Falls District Library is holding its annual Teen Halloween Party on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The party will include an interactive movie experience with a showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” So each guest can get a bag of goodies it’s recommended attendees register at the library’s front desk and receive a ticket. A drawing will also be held for those who pre-register. More information can be found on the Library’s Facebook page.

Ammon

The Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off at McCowin Park at noon on Oct. 23. The Westmark Credit Union-sponsored event allows the community to bring their own displays and Kneaders is providing free pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. Free music will be provided. You can find out more here.

Blackfoot

On Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Blackfoot Police Department plans to host its Trunk or Treat at Jensen Grove city park. The police department expects to release more information soon but people are asked to register a space for their car by calling (208) 785-1235. The Trunk or Treat is 100% donation-based and police say they are in need of candy donations. Unopened bags of candy can be brought to the Police Department at 501 North Maple Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

at Jensen Grove city park. Also on Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. the Blackfoot Community Center is having a Spooktacular. The event will have vendors, a scary spook alley, a spider web play area, Halloween dancing and a costume contest. The contest will give two awards for a crowd choice. Each winner will get a custom medal and prize basket. Additional information can be found here

Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls LGBTQ+ events is holding an LGBTQ+ Family Friendly Halloween Event on Oct 23. at Tautphaus Park. The event runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can find ice breaker games, Halloween crafts, and a Halloween costume runway show. We will provide family-friendly drinks and all of the crafting materials. People can bring a pumpkin to decorate as a drag queen and a Halloween costume. People are asked to RSVP and can find out more information here.

on Oct 23. at Tautphaus Park. The event runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The Teal Pumpkin Project’s Trunks and Treats is a non-food items event Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. outside the East Idaho Aquarium at 570 Anderson Street. The event will include a free visit to the aquarium and promotes food allergy awareness and education. You can find out more here.

is a non-food items event Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. outside the East Idaho Aquarium at 570 Anderson Street. The event will include a free visit to the aquarium and promotes food allergy awareness and education. You can find out more here. The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are holding the Real Hero’s Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. This year the event will be at the Bonneville County Courthouse and Memorial Drive.

Pocatello

The Idaho State University Student Physical Therapy Association is back with its Costume Fun Run 5k . The event is on Oct. 30 at 9:15 a.m. at Cadet Field next to Reed Gym at ISU. While costumes are encouraged they are not required. Registration can be completed online ahead of time or in-person from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. A free kid’s race for children 10 and under along with yard games is available during the race.

. The event is on Oct. 30 at 9:15 a.m. at Cadet Field next to Reed Gym at ISU. The Salvation Army in Pocatello will hold a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at its location on 400 North 4th Avenue.

Rexburg

Hemming Village in Rexburg is hosting its annual Hocus Pocus on Oct. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. street party with this year’s theme Halloweentown. The event will have a previously judge pumpkin carving contest, character impersonations, hayrides, a rock wall, a costume parade with cash prizes for the best costumes, a professional storyteller, and food trucks. You can find out more here.

St. Anthony