EIRMC modifies visitor policy during flu season

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is modifying its visitor policy during the flu season.

Effective Wednesday, no visitors under 18 are allowed in the hospital. This rule does not apply to children seeking medical care – only visitors.

The following visitor policy remains in effect:

No more than two visitors at a time.

Visitor hours are 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Visitors must be masked at all times, including when visiting with their loved one. The only exception is when eating or drinking.

Upon entry, visitors must confirm that they do not have symptoms commonly associated with COVID, that they are feeling well and that they have not had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

EIRMC has a process to address unique circumstances, such as during end-of-life, that make visiting a loved one essential, according to a news release.