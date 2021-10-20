Idaho Supreme Court approves move of Daybell trial to Ada County

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell’s trial is officially moving to Ada County after the Idaho Supreme Court approved the change of venue Wednesday.

Daybell’s attorney John Prior asked that proceedings be moved from Fremont County because he felt his client could not receive a fair trial in the Seventh Judicial District. On Oct. 8, District Judge Steven Boyce ruled the trial should be moved and suggested Ada County be the new venue.

“It is hereby ordered that venue in this case be and is hereby transferred from Fremont County, Seventh Judicial District, to Ada County, Fourth Judicial District, for purposes of trial only,” Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan wrote in Wednesday’s order.

The Ada County Courthouse is in Boise, Idaho’s State Capital. Ada County is Idaho’s most populous county with around 495,000 people or about 26% of the state’s population.

Boyce will remain on the case and additional staff will remain from Fremont County. The date for the trial has not yet been set.

Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell are charged with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. The charges are in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori’s case is on hold after Boyce committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in June when a mental health professional deemed her unfit for trial. A hearing is scheduled for Lori on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Earlier this month, prosecutors filed a motion for “an expedited hearing or status conference on motion and extension of commitment.” Boyce ruled the motion and extension of commitment be sealed and the accompanying motion for the expedited hearing. It is not yet clear if Thursday’s hearing will be open to the public.